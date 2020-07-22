Transcript for Trump delivers remarks on 'Operation Legend'

In recent weeks there's been a radical. Movement to. Defund dismantle and dissolve our police departments. Extreme politicians have joined this anti police crusade. And relentlessly vilified. Law enforcement heroes. To. Look at it from any standpoint the effort to shut down. Policing and their own communities has led to a shocking an explosion of shootings killings and murders and heinous crimes of violence. This bloodshed must end this bloodshed will end. Today I'm announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into American. Communities plagued by violent crime. Will work. Every single day to restore public safety. Protect our nation's children and bring violent. Perpetrators to justice we've been doing it and you've been seeing what's happening. All around the country. We've just started this process and frankly we have no choice but to get involved. With us today is attorney general bill Barr thank you bill very much. Acting DHS secretary Chad well Chad thank you. And FBI director Christopher ray thank you Chris very much. We're also. Pleased to be joined by Americans who have tragically lost their loved ones. Two recent violence. To ease your view please know that America grieves with you that we pledged to honor the memory of your cherished loved ones by. Fighting to bring safety and every single community. We will bring that safety you'll see. For decades politicians running many of our nation's major cities have put the interests of criminals above the rights of law abiding citizens. These same politicians have now embraced the far left movement to break up our. Police departments causing violent crime in their cities to spiral. And I mean spiral seriously. Out of control. In New York City over 300 people were shot. In the last month alone. A 277. At least percent increase over the same period. I'm a year ago. Murders this year have spiked 27%. In Philadelphia 94%. In Minneapolis. Compared to the same period in two when he nineteen. Perhaps no citizens have suffered more from the menace of violent crime. Then the wonderful people of Chicago a city I know very well. At least 414. People have been murdered in this city this year a roughly 50% increase over last year. More than 1900. People have been shot. These are numbers that aren't even to be believed. Yesterday alone 23 people were shot in Chicago. Including at least fifteen who were shot. In a merciless onslaught of gunfire at Saturday funeral home. 63 people were shot in the city this past weekend and at least twelve people were killed. Over the fourth of July weekend nearly eighty people were shot. And seventeen were killed. Over Father's Day weekend. 104 people were shot. And fifteen were killed including five young children. And the last weekend in May so the city's deadliest day on record eighteen murders. In 24 hours. Behind each of these horrifying statistics is a victim a family a loved one. And a life of cruelly shattered and it's just so sad to see and so sad to look and so sad to see how these lives have been just torn apart. An African American father of three was killed while walking into a store to pay his cell phone bill. A thirteen year old girl was killed when a stray bullet came through the window of her home. And hit her then that in the presence of a family. On Independence Day fourteen year old for another Jones junior was playing basketball with friends in Chicago Clark. When he was senselessly killed in a massacre that left eight people dead or wounded. Print out and his mother Cheryl is here with us today and Sheryl please know that all Americans mourn. By your side we will carry your son's memory he will not be forgotten Cheryl. General. Thank you very much thank you for being Haitian thank you very much great honor to meet you before thank you. This Rampage of violence shocks the conscious of our nation and we will not stand by and watch it happen can't do that the citizens of Chicago are citizens of America. And they have the same right as every other American to live and safety dignity and peace. No mother should ever have to cradled her dead child and her arms simply because politicians refused to do what is necessary. To secure their neighborhood and to secure their city. Every American no matter their income their race or their zip code should be able to walk through city streets. Free from violence and free from fear. For this reason today I am announcing that the Department of Justice will immediately surge federal law enforcement. Do the city of Chicago. The FBI. ATF. DEA. US Marshals Service and Homeland Security will together be sending hundreds of skilled law enforcement officers to Chicago. To help drive down violent crime. And murderers and violent criminals are breaking a wide range of federal laws we have that it says why does it can be. We will find them arrest them and prosecute them they will be in jail for many years to come. And we will work with local police to identify violations of state and local laws to help ensure. That offenders are caught and jailed for their crimes. But we must remember that the job of policing a neighborhood falls on the shoulders of local elected leadership. Never forget that. When they abdicate their duty the results or catastrophic. Americans must hold as city leaders accountable they must insist that community officials fully support. Fully back and fully fund their local police departments. There is simply no substitute for a police department that has these strong backing of city leaders. In the meantime we will use federal law enforcement to vigorously charge federal crimes and support these besieged communities. To the greatest extent possible. This will be hard pain staking work. It will take time the tide will not recede overnight but we will Marshal all of the strength and focus and determination. That we can possibly do this is a critical effort. We will continue to call on state and local leaders to do their job and protect their citizens. The operation Chicago will be done as part of operation legend. Which was recently launched in Kansas City, Missouri and very successfully I might add. It is named after a legend tower Farrow. A four year old boy whose shot think of this who shot and killed last month. While he lay asleep in his home legends mother grieves. Our hearts and pains and souls and we thank you very much for being here. Thank you very much thank you very much appreciated. We are profoundly grateful to be joined by. Sharon who you pleased to answer. Curome please. And also. Legends father Rafael and his grandparents Alfred and pulling. Yes. In the sewed me so thank you very much appreciate united statements before to thank you much. Thank you. Legend is looking that he's very proud of you right now you thank you very much. To legend's family we cannot even begin to imagine your anguish and your sorrow but we solemnly promise to honor legend and we will be fighting every day to save the lives of America's children. Under operation legend we will also soon send federal law enforcement to other cities. That need help other cities need help they needed badly they should call they should want it did too proud did too political to do that. One of them is Albuquerque, New Mexico where last fall 55 year old Jackie neo. Was blurted as she was getting into her car to go to the gym. We joined today by her husband Sam and her son's. Role in cabinet. Both new Mexico state police offices would you please stand. Thank you very much thank you thank you much appreciated thank you. Re looking for him thank you very much to Sam Roland Gavin. We'll move beyond words by your presence here today we thank you very much for being integrated honor to meet June. This afternoon and I'm also announcing that the Department of Justice will provide more than. 61 million dollars in grants to hire hundreds of new police offices in cities that are the focus of operation. Legend. We will never defined the police we will hire more great police. We want to make a law enforcement stronger not weaker. What cities are doing is absolute insanity many of the same politicians. Who want to slash resources for our law enforcement. Have also declared that their cities are sanctuaries for criminal illegal aliens. In other words after arresting illegal aliens for crimes the police are ordered to release those criminals back onto the streets. To continue their crime. Last year Chicago politicians forced the release of illegal aliens charged with crimes so his assault. Armed robbery strangulation. And attempted murder. My administration will be working to remove dangerous offenders sprung Lou this by these deadly policies and frankly. By these deadly politicians. America must be a sanctuary for law abiding citizens not criminal aliens. My vision for America's cities. Could not be more different from the lawlessness being pushed by the extreme radical left. While others want to defund. Key frame and abolish the police I want to support and honor our great police. Well the radicals want to abolish charter schools and eliminate school choice. I want to expand school choice and every family in America should have that option. While others want to destroy opportunity shut down businesses and send our jobs overseas. We are hiring Americans and we are buying American product. We want to build factories in Baltimore not Beijing we want to make our products in Chicago not Shanghai. We want the American dream for American children and I will fight to deliver their dream every ounce every single ounce of my strength I will be fighting. But opportunity cannot thrive where there is violence prosperity cannot flourish where there is bloodshed. And security cannot exist where there are violent criminals. Who are able to maim and murder with impunity. That is what operation. Legend is all about that is why we are here today. Two hands to the pleas of those crying for Genesis. And crying for help. For those people in Chicago and other cities were will be help is on its way.

