Trump: Democrats have become 'an anti-Jewish party'

The president also called Democrats an "anti-Israel party."
0:31 | 03/08/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: Democrats have become 'an anti-Jewish party'
I thought yesterday's vote by the house ways disgraceful. Because it become the Democrats have become an anti Israel body they've become an anti Jewish body. And I thought that boat was that this great. Exotic everybody else. Did you get an honest said there if you get it on his dad and from politicians they thought it was at this very good Democrats epic out. And nobody they've become an aunt died nearly body of that bad.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

