Transcript for Trump 'didn't discuss' vulgar comments with Nigerian president

Highlighted the president they're stepping back these questions and North Korea clearly a topic that he has been energized about the prospect in some circles of the White House. Of a Nobel Peace Prize for this thing the president saying there at the end that he. Plans to have the meeting a lot of speculation today about where that meeting will happen the president tweeted this morning. Something of a poll asking people. If he perhaps go to the DMZ a North Korea or perhaps Singapore as you heard and their let's bring in our recline. Political director. Who is join and us now wrecked up a lot of topics covered there and that press conference the first African leader. President trump has hosted at the White House hitting trade terrorism human trafficking. And his favorite topic immigration. A big headline out on that front today is that caravan approaches masses on the board of the president says he's watching that pretty closely. That's writing and acting of one key moment in in this as he was asking directly. Would you take back up some of the harmful things hateful things even the sediment immigrants over the years has overlooked thing as part of this Supreme Court oral arguments last week. That the V the plaintiffs that are bringing the case against the traveled answered yeah the president could take those those comments back and maybe the travel ban would be legal would be constitutional. He said now he was right to have said those things because we our country that needs their borders and he has this moment going on right now in real time at the border that is a test case. For the theories that they have in terms of border enforcement and also a frankly useful visuals if you're trying to make the case. That the border is broken you're seeing it in pretty dramatic fashion in these pictures and I think the response from the White House in the administration will be telling. Here ever cover was struck by that this is a scene that we've seen play out for years if you if you talked advocates down there. This is not anything to relatively small group of people but the White House is you point out. Seizing on this politically in fact the president even pointing to some of those pictures of people climbing over the wall. As a reason to build the wall. That's right is not clear that acts as it into the character he's good the other people. Other part of the people that a part of the caravan intended according to the organizers to seek legal asylum he was asked what percentage of people you think would have acclaim he says he wasn't going there he didn't. Actually engaged that one of the few times you see the president. Ducked a question that could potentially. I get an instant trouble eating given number with that but he did talk about the need fervor for more border enforcement and mobile world is laughing at the United States Napster for about now. So another big get topic today Rick is you know is is the Iran nuclear deal just before president. I took the stage there in the Rose Garden we saw Bibi Netanyahu giving his presentation on this intelligence. And it back we have Cecilia Vega now let's put that question to her. Cecilia the president there the Rose Garden say this is not an acceptable situation for on to be part of its nuclear deal. And that deadline is taking. While this the day the president said he's made up his mind but it's not gonna tell us. Exactly he says he will make up his mind on or before the twelfth to make a decision he says it doesn't mean he won't. Re negotiate an agreement it is increasingly sounding like this is something he's going to. A lot of DeVon I gotta be honest with you entering that Netanyahu press conference we were out here so I can add to Mike's. To that one the president asked that he got a little but haven't we didn't because. Air embers inside the the Rose Garden there's facilities that it's getting quite warm it's a beautiful day. But the president clearly sort of relishing the compliments from the Nigerian president who has picked up bond. I'm accused of other world leaders on what to do would mean eyewitness for a adds it's it and it has become one of why that more preferred parts about an international press conference until end of world leader to see how. How they've gone through the rule book to Blatter this president and and this leader president Ari congratulated him. For the status that the economy. We are having some technical difficulties I couldn't hear the beginning of your conversation with Rick I imagine. You already talked about North Korea but you know I just being out here I was struck by the way that the president ended up answering these questions he was about to walk off the stage and it wasn't. And and you know how this is with these breast Aziz here you get to questions from. American journalists into questions from the foreign press and and that happened in the president was about to walk away until the American press or write my colleague from CBS you're shouted out a question. You know it sounds like president trump is leaning very much toward a meeting a summit on the DMC as he hinted at on Twitter first thing this morning. And then here. I'm struck by you know they Donald Trump that is the mega TV star the mega TV producer here. Not letting go of his roots on that thinking ahead about what. This celebration will look like if in fact did deal is reached in summit and and and a peace agreement is reached. He's very much planning this out like the producer thinking about what the optics will look like of a meeting on the DMZ there's Singapore bourses still in the equation is part of them. But he really sound that I was a betting woman I'd I'd put my money on a meeting with president trampling DMZ. All right before we let you necessarily have to ask about the elephant in the room with the first African president visit this white house of course having remembers and you covered extensively. Those reported comments by president trump in the Oval Office where he referred to African countries is an expletive. Cost if you're. In Washington and around the world today someone asked. The Nigerian president weather that came up. But he essentially said it did not. Yeah I he served dancer did a little that the president and Nigerians and a global what am I to Dubai and he didn't raise it president trump took the Mike and that he didn't bring it up. Because he knows the type of person and I am. I was struck by the fact that the president didn't deny. That those comments does them vulgarity that he is accused of having used in the Oval Office to refer to countries on the African continent saying people. Why don't they go back to their heights. IE you know at the time the White House has said call those comments outrageous. But from president trump today hardly a denial and acts in implicit acknowledgment. All right he's assuming they get there the Rose Garden thank you so much as you that's gonna back to recline. Opt for one topic of the day that did not come up at the press conference wreck everybody's talking about it. In your town and that is the white house correspondents' dinner in the fewer. Over that comedian this weaken the president tweeting this morning that the dinner needs to die. That it is done let's talk about the politics of this clearly another. Instance just today that that the White House is happy about in seizing. This please exactly the argument the president trumpet and people White House and a lot of the supporters on the outside law which is that he is out there fighting the American people and he's been made on up he could not ask for a better split screen he was in Washington Michigan while Washington DC. Had a lead media and celebrities. A laughing at. In his expense and it was of all the routine. DeVon as you know you were there as well and a lot of people room really surprised by what they heard from the comedian. Michelle Walt. But there's no question that the White House views and political. Has sees it see this a political fodder they think that any time the media is chortling. Insulting. Talking directly down to the president it plays into their hands and you can go a long time about talking how this president has insulted people. And very highly personal ways but there's a whole lot of outrage about that speech and surprise that weight eating find a way to comments about it today in his first public appearance since Saturday night. That's right you'll see or hear from sir Sanders I imagine tomorrow there should be her first. Press briefing after that growing at the dinner Rick Klein political director in Washington thanks so much Rick. I think that all the latest on this story and all of our stores were covered today here at ABC news at abcnews.com. Download the ABC news app. For now on Devin Dwyer a New York thanks for watching.

