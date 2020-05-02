Trump discusses the strength of US military

More
The president touts the Space Force, the newest branch of the military.
1:57 | 02/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump discusses the strength of US military

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:57","description":"The president touts the Space Force, the newest branch of the military. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68763528","title":"Trump discusses the strength of US military","url":"/Politics/video/trump-discusses-strength-us-military-68763528"}