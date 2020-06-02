Transcript for Trump displayed ‘state of mind that had no contact with reality’: Pelosi

As you know this week we had the state of the union as required. By the constitution of the United States. That president is to submit in writing or in person. His statement of this state of the union. What happened instead was sent president using me. Congress of the United States as a backdrop for reality show presenting a state of mind that had no contact with reality whatsoever. With quite appalling to hear the president today. At 150. At least million families in America. That are faced with preexisting medical conditions. About it at benefit that is afforded to them in the Affordable Care Act. That he was protecting. That benefit when in fact he has done everything. Two to dismantle it and that we are biting him in the courts right now to preserve that then. That misrepresentation. As appalling. And so clearly untrue he says it was an attack. In my view a manifesto. Of of myths truths. Falsehoods blatantly. Really dangerous to the well being of the American people if they believed what he said. So again we do not want. Chamber of the House of Representatives be used as a backdrop for wanted to. Reality shows with unreality in his presentation. And by the way. A serious breach to start shouting four more years. On the floor of the house totally inappropriate.

