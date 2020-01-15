Trump doesn’t believe Sanders statement on Warren

More
The president said he didn’t believe Bernie Sanders would say a woman couldn't win the presidency, referring to Elizabeth Warren.
1:05 | 01/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump doesn’t believe Sanders statement on Warren

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"The president said he didn’t believe Bernie Sanders would say a woman couldn't win the presidency, referring to Elizabeth Warren.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68285304","title":"Trump doesn’t believe Sanders statement on Warren","url":"/Politics/video/trump-doesnt-sanders-statement-warren-68285304"}