Trump again compares legal trouble to persecution of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny

The former president sat down for a town hall-style interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham just days ahead of the South Carolina Republican primary.

February 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live