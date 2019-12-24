Trump downplays N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' threat

After months of stalled nuclear negotiations and ratcheting up rhetoric, North Korea has promised to deliver a "Christmas gift" to the U.S.
0:32 | 12/24/19

What options are you considering Mr. President if it does end up being a long range missile test. Who knows what happens we'll let us and maybe it's a nice present hundreds of resident worries and be a beautiful bonds. As opposed to of this office. May get a positive and they can imagine residents you know enough we'll find out what the surprises and we'll do whatever successfully and that he would have to. Everybody's got surprises from me but let's see what happens and from the victim.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

