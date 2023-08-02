Trump due in court after indictment in Jan. 6 probe

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas, Katherine Faulders and Jeff Robbins discuss the latest developments in former President Donald Trump’s third indictment involving charges in the Jan. 6 probe.

August 2, 2023

