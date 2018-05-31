Transcript for Trump endorses congressman who voted against him

President Travis throwing his support behind Staten Island congressman Dan Donna bit. As he runs for reelection the president sent to tweets. Endorsing Donovan saying the Republican is strong on quarters and crime and is helping make America great again. The congressman is being challenged in the primary by former congressman Michael Grimm who is trying to get his old seat back after serving seven months in prison for tax fraud.

