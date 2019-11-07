Transcript for Trump ends fight to ask citizen question on census

The Supreme Court ultimately affirmed our right to ask. The citizenship question. And very strongly it was affirmed. But the Supreme Court also ruled that we must provide further explanation that would have produced even more litigation. And considerable time delays. The cases already and three federal district courts. That have been. To be totally honest extremely unfriendly to us. These delays would have prevented us from completing this census on time. It's deeply regrettable but it will not stop us from collecting. The needed information and I think even in Grady detail and more accurately. Therefore we are pursuing a new option to a jury complete and timely account. Of the non citizen population. Today I will be issuing an executive order to put this very plan into effect. Immediately. I am here by ordering every department and agency in the federal government. To provide the Department of Commerce. Was all requested records regarding the number of citizens and non citizens and our country. They must furnish all legally accessible records in their possession. Immediately. We will utilize these vast federal databases to gain a full. Complete and accurate count. Of these non citizen population including databases maintained by the Department of Homeland Security. And the Social Security Administration. We have great knowledge. In many of our agencies. We will leave no stone unturned. The Census Bureau projected that using previously available records it could determine citizenship for 90% of our population or more. With today's executive order which eliminates longstanding obstacles to data sharing. We're aiming to count everyone. Ultimately this will allow us to have an even more complete count of citizens. Then threw asking the single question alone. It will be we think far more accurate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.