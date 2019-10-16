Transcript for Trump: Erdogan’s decision ‘didn’t surprise me’

Did president earlier wants decisions. Surprise you and if they did not surprise you. Would you make the same decision. As you've made before and removing US forces are once decision didn't surprise me because he's wanted to do that for a long time. He's been building up troops on the border with Syria for a long time as you know. Our soldiers are mostly gone from the area. We only had 26 when he put under fifty would think it's probably too when he had put under fifty soldiers. And which is a very tiny force. And it didn't surprise me at all this is they've been warring for many years. It's. A natural for us but it's sort of natural for them they fight. And they fight. Long and they fight hard and they've been fighting Syria for a long time and on the border that's the border with Syria. And I say why are we protecting Syria's land decides not a friend of ours where we're protecting their land. And Syria also. Has a relationship with the Kurds who by the way are no angels okay. Who is an Angel thought too many around. But Syria has a relationship with the Kurds. So they'll come in for their border. And they'll fight that may bring partners and they could bring Russia and and I say welcome to it Russia went into Afghanistan. What it was a Soviet Union and then became Russia became a much smaller. Country because of Afghanistan. You can overextend. You can do a lot of things but frankly if rush is going to help in protecting the Kurds it's a good thing not a bad thing but. It would be led by Syria. And cereal doesn't want Turkey to take its land I can understand that but what does that have to do with the United States of America.

