Transcript for Trump is expected to declare a national emergency

We begin with president trump expected to declare a national emergency today so he can go around congress. And get money for its border wall yeah overnight ABC news learned the president plans to spend as much as eight billion dollars. Democrats and many Republicans are now speaking out against his decision. Which they claim will set a dangerous precedent ABC's ludicrous are opting has the good morning today good morning GL. President trump who once called President Obama is executive action on immigration unconstitutional. Is now looking to take similar action to fulfill a campaign promise. After weeks of deliberations a displease president trump will likely sign a bipartisan bill on border security today. To avert a government shutdown at midnight other news got a pretty good deal here but with only a fraction of the five point seven billion from demanded the president is expected to declare a national emergency. Bypassing congress to build his long promised wall. The bottom line is on the wall we're building the wall. And we're using other methods and I've indicated to him that I'm going to prepare go to support. The national emergency declaration. A senior White House official familiar with the president's plan tells ABC news it includes eight billion for the border wall. Nearly one point four billion from the border security bill 600 million from the Treasury Department 2.5 billion from the Pentagon. And another 3.5. Billion from the Pentagon construction budget. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declaring the move all lawless act. That the president can declare an emergency on something that he is created as an emergency at it it it is an illusion that he wants to condemn won't. Just think of what a president. With different values can present to the American people. Even members of the Republican Party warning about future ramifications. This approach is done sent Gary bad precedent. For future presidents is very serious and troubling to me. And house Democrats are ready to challenge of the president's declaration lawsuits will likely be filed. And there are also gearing up to pass a joint resolution of disapproval. Really all of this is the beginning a late mom drown out legal battle now wolf likely delayed the president's Warner while construction. For months perhaps GO engine they even years are right Mona thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.