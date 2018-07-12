Transcript for Trump expected to nominate Heather Nauert as UN ambassador Friday

The president expected to nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to begin next ambassador to the UN replacing Nikki Haley. Nauert was previously a reporter at Fox News and ABC news. Solidity confirmed by the senate president Jones expected to announce his pick for attorney general as soon as next week. He reportedly intends to nominate William Barr who's held the post before during the first Bush Administration. If confirmed bar would oversee the Russian investigation but there are concerns about his views on the probe. Including its criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller and an opinion piece in which he defended the firing of FBI director James coney.

