Transcript for Trump explains what happened at the G7 summit

This is that it dizzying few days of diplomacy. To refer you measure reaching out here to Kim Jin long time. Any United States coming up for that summit in Canada were those tough words. For the Canadian prime minister. How do you explain that to people who might be confused over reaching out to our enemies antagonizing well. Why I have great friendships if you speak to prime minister who I'm helping a lot because you know Japan. Three or four times they had missiles going right over the middle of Japan have a very good relationship with prime minister Abby. I have great relationship with the Newman run like a lot as you know. From Italy he just one and you know we had very good and frankly. I'm really good with Merkel really good pretty much without him I was very surprised because we actually we're getting ready to sign a document. I've made them make various changes and you know the so both semi famous picture of seeing the picture back. She was looking at me you know we're doing we were talking what we were waiting for the final copy of the document that was. That was such an innocent picture you know we put up that picture that was put out by. Might people that was really a picture of basically this and I'm waiting for the document so we can finally get. What happened as we had a final document I wasn't a 100% but I wanted to leave nicely so. We had a document. I get into air force won the televisions on and I see a news conference being given by. The prime minister Kenneth. And just and innocent. It's nice just as good and they talked about how they won't be believe that. This of course is so that he didn't do that to my face what's so bad but here's what the stories. We have been taken advantage of as a country for decades by. Friends and enemies both. We have been portrayed as a disastrous trade deals we lose 817. Billion dollars was the last camp. On a yearly basis to get the judge in other words when you rich kinda. And all of the other places Germany the European Union is a disaster for us we must 151 billion dollars list you've been in that not million. Melissa 151 billion. They don't take up product. They won't take our agriculture than what we lost a 151. Now that we're at the meeting to European Union I can't be through Rhode Island about. Mission fails again to change have you don't change it. We're not gonna get traded fund I'd just two opposite of that picture usually supposed to be friendly pitch that was put out by us. And we will waiting for the document to come back so we could read it. I left everybody was happy everybody ship initiatives prime minister Abby everybody was happy that he gave out. A little bit of an obnoxious thing I actually like Justin and I I think he's good I like them. Application agenda that was a mistake that's gonna cost him a lot of money.

