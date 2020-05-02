Trump doesn't extend hand for Pelosi

More
Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to have tried shaking the president's hand.
0:22 | 02/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump doesn't extend hand for Pelosi

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to have tried shaking the president's hand.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68763638","title":"Trump doesn't extend hand for Pelosi","url":"/Politics/video/trump-extend-hand-pelosi-68763638"}