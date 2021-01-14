Trump could face criminal liability: ABC News legal contributor

ABC News’ contributor and constitutional law professor Kate Shaw speaks about President Donald Trump’s potential civil and criminal liability and the how the Senate trial could unfold.
4:58 | 01/14/21

