Transcript for Trump faces backlash after announcing possible plans to end birthright citizenship

God we turn to Washington where president from. Is apparently looking to change the constitution the fourteenth amendment in particular saying. His administration is seriously considering ending birthright citizenship the right of citizenship for US born children of non citizens. And people who immigrated to the United States illegally calling it frankly. Ridiculous I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House Karen good to CU. Question I think everyone have is why is this coming up now. Give the president was asked about this yesterday Kimberly the question came from a reporter. At a conservative news organizations so perhaps. There's some rumbling that you that they are. Aware the president thinking about this again begin this not the first time that the president has raised it. In the weeks before the mid term elections last year the president brought this up in an interview that he was considering. Ending that birthright citizenship the a lot of blow back then from legal experts to eat some in the president's own party. Then house speaker Paul Ryan said the president can't do this and tried to put it into it. President fire back in like Ryan pushing back on what he thinks he can do with executive power. But I think it's important to note that Kimberly he did talk about this last year and that very big push to get voters out in the mid term elections. And it never went and where. So just to be clear is he allowed to do this or not with this executive order yet mostly experts last year when we talk them about this that he could not do this he could in scaled back this right that is enshrined in the constitution. With executive action the president though when he was questioned about this insisted he did any get. Now Kennedy and that last year. Karen I don't know if it's just me but it seems like there's a lot of things that are coming all at once you know he just. Said that he was going to a man's Florie settlement agreement. Extending how long he can hold immigrants and migrants and detention center is and now this. How is everyone processing that there are supposed to process all of. Aids is off. Blood at headlines and announcements from the president and then backtracked from the announcements and then reach tracks going back to the original position and its third day in I think you look at the president's comments starting on Sunday when he came back to Washington from New Jersey. He has dismayed some significant statement that has scaled. Back in his you know adjusting over the last couple of day this is just been a flood of information and I think that's. Part of a strategy in some ways. There's certainly at a skepticism and cynicism here in Washington that. He look at the stories of the last few days if you look at the president's positions on background checks on hero taxes. Tax cuts Greenland and now the birthright citizenship thing. All these things would be major stories just themselves that could be DA's long stories we have all of them piling up at the same time. Things and they get drowned out and perhaps that's what they're looking for here to just keep pushing things out there. And then that's quite confusing ending soon viewers and listeners. Yes you're correct pretty confusing. Karen Travers at the White House thank you so much for everything.

