Transcript for Trump faces backlash over tweets attacking Maryland congressman and city of Baltimore

And I want to continue this conversation. And bring in Charles Robbins and with Maryland public television also an award winning journalist. Charles thank you for being with us today you are a Baltimore resident what was your reaction when you saw these tweets. Well I think a lot of people were kind of like dismayed that he went after a very popular congressman. I think on the ground level here you know there's a new hashed. Ever thought that this cold we are Baltimore and literally people from all Luke low. Oh weighing in on this subject matter. And not necessarily bid at a negative manner but as much as they wanna read your firm all the great things are going from Baltimore. Look where an urban city we got at all we've got crime to poverty root out well we've got class distinction we've got all. Let the other part of that is this district extends to rule barriers urban areas. And suburban areas like Colombia which is has one of the highest. Income levels even where the United States. So to come a law that all in their own rodent infested. Place you know it road a lot of people wrong the wrong way if you will. And how they did rub yield. Me it was kind of like you know he has no idea what basis you don't. He got this from a fox segment from a woman who calls an assault on line I think it's K Baltimore. And you know some of my Republican friends who nor her shed why did you ask us to let you take you wanna tore. We've since learned that you don't you as a shady pasts but understand this. If you go behind anybody's backyard with a trash is waiting to be picked up just ritualistic you're gonna see trash. That's not the didn't diminish all the tools that horrible tort look we got a problem with murders we got a problem with crime. We got a problem that has been exacerbated. If you will. But systematic. Racial ringgit while I know how lot of people understand that bad. Means that lets say I buy a house in its and a black neighborhood well for years there were people who said that we are going control or more to buy that house where as a problem house. Outside of the inner city it would be much cheaper. Yeah in so I think something that's very interesting people were bringing up the point again that Jared Kushner actually owns a lot of the apartments in Baltimore. That's correct and you know and he's been cited for violations. Look one of the things that the political leaders of this town have kind of try to emphasize. Why don't you do something to help us you've you've beat us. If you want to help were ready willing and ready to hear. Ends and I just want to ask you before we go I mean what do you think that breaking point actually is I mean this is there were racist weeks before. Now these attacks on Elijah Cummings what is the breaking point in your opinion. For what trump is allowed to do. I'm not certain you know I've come gnome two because you gotta understand. I've been living with this for a long time and a thing is is that you know Al Sharpton is here today and finally. The president. Police called him out and called them called them a wastes. Charles Robinson there and we appreciate him joining us again. He's with the Maryland public television.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.