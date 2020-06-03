Trump falsely blames Obama admin on slow rollout of coronavirus test kits

President Donald Trump falsely blamed the Obama administration for the slow rollout of U.S. tests for the new coronavirus, ignoring his administration’s own fumbles.
0:27 | 03/06/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump falsely blames Obama admin on slow rollout of coronavirus test kits
Just one. And to go a little bit further the Obama administration made a decision on testing. And that turned out to be very detrimental. To what we're doing and we undo that decision days ago. So that the testing can take place in a much more accurate and rapid fashion. That was the decision we disagreement. I don't think would have made it but what's amazing that was me what we've done that decision.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

