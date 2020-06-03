Transcript for Trump falsely blames Obama admin on slow rollout of coronavirus test kits

Just one. And to go a little bit further the Obama administration made a decision on testing. And that turned out to be very detrimental. To what we're doing and we undo that decision days ago. So that the testing can take place in a much more accurate and rapid fashion. That was the decision we disagreement. I don't think would have made it but what's amazing that was me what we've done that decision.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.