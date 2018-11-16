Transcript for Trump says he's finished answering Mueller's questions, but hasn't submitted them yet

My lawyers are working that what I would I would go to direct answers. I would list a series of questions answered the very easily. She had their tricked up because you know they like to get people he's beautiful weather sunny it was a rainy. Instead it may have been a good day it was ready therefore he told a life surgeon himself. OK so again don't be careful what you answer questions with people that probably have bad intentions but. No it's the questions were very. Routinely answered by me. This special. That it. I haven't submitted yet we just I just finished as you know I've been a little bit busy. And in Europe we've been no working on various deals we just finished yet. US MCA. Look at that deal which is one of the great trade deals that he can see how happy our farmers. We've done a lot of work in the last period so remembered his use it very very hard to find that. But it didn't take very long ago and they were my answer is I don't need lawyers do that now we need orchestras of middle schoolers over some of the images. But they're not very difficult questions that thank you very much of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.