Transcript for Trump fires top cyber-security official

This morning president Trump's top cyber security official is out of a job. After he described the election has the most secure an American history the president -- that Chris Krebs has been terminated adding that crept statement about the election is highly inaccurate. Crabs led a team in the Homeland Security Department which released a statement last week saying there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes. Change grows within any way compromise. Grabs overnight reacted to his firing saying honored to serve we did it right depend today secure tomorrow. Democrats and Republicans alike are now slamming the president's move. You know it doesn't surprise me this has been a story other trump administration or years. But anyone that had the audacity to speak truth our anybody that wouldn't carry the presence also line it's a terrible tragedy. GOP senator Ben sass says crabs that are really good job as state election officials all across the nation will tell your and he obviously should not be fired. And now ABC news has learned crabs deputy is now resigning. The latest upheaval comes days after trump fired Defense Secretary Marc Casper. Who recently warned the White House about the dangers of our rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan but yesterday Trump's new Defense Secretary made it official. By January 15. Twining. 21. Our forces there size and Afghanistan. Will be 2500. Troops are forced size and I Iraq will also be 2500. By that same date within hours of that announcement rockets were launched near the US embassy in Iraq reportedly killing a child this morning president elect Biden is still not receiving security briefings mostly due to a lack of official acknowledgment from the General Services Administration. As president from refuses to concede the election but senate majority leader Mitch McConnell insists the transition of power will be orderly. We're gonna have an orderly transfer. From this administration. To the next one. What we all say about it. Is frankly irrelevant the term campaign has filed at least eighteen lawsuits to contest the election results. Rudy Giuliani was seen last night leaving court in Pennsylvania where he argue ballots were legally counted Giuliani has claimed that Republican observers were legally denied access to vote counting in Philadelphia and other areas but the State Supreme Court ruled in a similar lawsuit that election officials had acted properly in the meantime Giuliani is denying a New York Times report that he asked the president's campaign for 20000 dollars per day. Where it's legal services. You all in Georgia election officials say a second county found another batch of votes that were not included in the initial vote count. The nearly 2800 votes are not enough to change Biden's when in this state or recount is expected to be finished today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.