Trump has 'full faith and support' in intel community on Russian election meddling

Trump said he accepts the conclusion of Russian election meddling.
1:37 | 07/17/18

Transcript for Trump has 'full faith and support' in intel community on Russian election meddling
So I'll begin by stating. That. I have full faith and support for America's great intelligence agency's goal is. And I have felt very strongly that well Russia's actions had no impact at all on the outcome of the election. Let me be totally clearance saying that. And I say this many times I accept our intelligent use communities. Conclusion. That rush is meddling. 2006. Election took place. Could leave other people also. It's a lot of people out there. There was no illusion. At all I didn't realize that there isn't a need for some clarification. He should have been obvious I thought it would be obvious but I would like to clarify just in case it wasn't an easy sentence in my remarks. I said a word would instead of wouldn't. The sentence should have been I don't see any reason why I wouldn't. Wear white in one minute rush selves. Just repeated I sent the word would instead of wouldn't. All dissension a man. And I thought I would be may be a little bit unclear on the transcript Doris mirror on the actual video. The sentence should have been I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russian. Sort of a double negative. So. You can put that and then I think that probably clarifies things pretty good by itself.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

