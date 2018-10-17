Transcript for Trump: 'Not at all' giving cover to the Saudis in US journalist's disappearance

Not at all I just wanna find out what's happening in fact secretary of State's office going to be back probably late tonight or early tomorrow morning what to Turkey what all of but he spent a lot of time with the crown prince and he's good have a full report. Giving up at all with that being said Saudi Arabia's than ever important ally about errors in the Middle East. We are. Stopping or read about trying stuff was stopping what a big steps we took away that ridiculous deal that was made by the previous administration. The Iran deal which was 150 billion dollars or one point eight billion in cash. What was at all. And they are allies we have other allies in the Middle East but if you look at Saudi Arabia there and allies are tremendous purchases. Of not only military equipment but other things when I went there. They committed to purchase 415 billion dollars worth a 110. Billion dollars worth of military. Those are the biggest orders in the history of this country. Probably the history of the world Little League has ever been any order for 450 billion dollars you remember that day. In Saudi Arabia without commitment was made so there are an important ally but I want to find out what happened. Where is the fault and we will probably know that by the end of the week but might pop is coming back to level off.

