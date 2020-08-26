Now Playing: Pam Bondi addresses viewers at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Nicholas Sandmann speaks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: John Peterson speaks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Cris Peterson speaks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Larry Kudlow speaks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Sen. Rand Paul delivers remarks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: Maine lobsterman speaks at 2020 RNC

Now Playing: A new generation of Republicans

Now Playing: RNC enters its second night

Now Playing: The 'law and order' president?

Now Playing: Melania Trump to speak during the 2nd night of RNC

Now Playing: Sen. Scott: Trump's accomplishments for Blacks ‘outpaces anything… in my lifetime’

Now Playing: What to watch for on night 2 of the 2020 RNC | FiveThirtyEight

Now Playing: Republicans bash Biden at Republican National Convention

Now Playing: Members of the GOP made their case for Trump's re-election

Now Playing: RNC roundtable

Now Playing: Biggest moments from night 1 of the Republican National Convention

Now Playing: Nikki Haley reflects on start of RNC, President Trump and state of the party