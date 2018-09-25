Trump greeted with laughter while touting his administration's accomplishments at UN

"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished almost more than any other administration in the history of our country," Trump said which prompted audible laughter in the hall.
1:12 | 09/25/18

Transcript for Trump greeted with laughter while touting his administration's accomplishments at UN

