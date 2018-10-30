Trump greeted by protesters as he visits Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue

More
Trump was joined by the first lady and daughter Ivanka as they greeted mourners.
0:42 | 10/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump greeted by protesters as he visits Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58861986,"title":"Trump greeted by protesters as he visits Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue","duration":"0:42","description":"Trump was joined by the first lady and daughter Ivanka as they greeted mourners.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-greeted-protesters-visits-pittsburghs-tree-life-synagogue-58861986","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.