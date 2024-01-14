Trump, Haley and DeSantis supporters talk Iowa caucuses

Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, a roundtable of GOP voters in Des Moines discuss which issues are most important to them.

January 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live