Trump 'not happy' as GM announces new layoffs at auto plants

The company has recently said Trump's trade war cost it $1 billion.
0:43 | 11/26/18

Transcript for Trump 'not happy' as GM announces new layoffs at auto plants
Well it out like get I believe they'll be opening up. I was very stopped by what when that would blow things. And I think you know that's not been done a lot but general body you better get back is Ohio. You better get back if there's so. We have a lot of pressure on them senator you have a lot of other people lot of press here. They say the exhibit. Is not selling well. I'd say well they get somebody get a card that is selling well it put it back yet. They'll I think it'd be something else happens but I'm not happy about that cars not selling well. So they'll put something else I have no doubt that it did not insist that it took up but something else they better put up video.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":59428333,"title":"Trump 'not happy' as GM announces new layoffs at auto plants","duration":"0:43","description":"The company has recently said Trump's trade war cost it $1 billion. ","url":"/Politics/video/trump-happy-gm-announces-layoffs-auto-plants-59428333","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
