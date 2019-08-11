Transcript for Trump: 'Happy' to run against Bloomberg

I realize how Michael Bloomberg for a long time. If you've got back early on he had. He's got a lot of great things about job. But I know Michael evening game just that nothing it was really had nothing. He's not hitting it well but I think he's got art Biden actually. But he doesn't have the magic that there well. Let Mike go well they'll they'll spend a lot of money. It's got. That really big issues got the birds no problem. He's got a lot of other problems but I know Michael Bloomberg fairly well thought through well fairly well well enough. Will not do very well kind of he did I'd be happy there's nobody I'd rather run against that little by nomadic yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.