Transcript for Trump heads to Wisconsin for counter-rally to White House Correspondents' Dinner

Tonight dueling events and a break in tradition at the white house correspondents' dinner the commander in chief will be missing president from once again skipping the annual event quarter rally. Leaving Washington and his press corps behind as he energizes his base in Wisconsin. It's a decades old tradition for presidents to attend the dinner. Most laugh along as they get roasted and take the podium to poke fun at themselves. Trump who attended the advantage when eleven before running for president was the target of jokes President Obama ironically doubted trump could lead the nation. All kidding aside obviously we all know about. Your credentials and breadth of experience so what you will about. Mr. trump is certainly would bring some change to the White House tonight's dinner marking the third year Guerrero the president has held a counter rally. Good hitters so barring it negative that way that all the very positive rally. It'll be a big one but daddy aren't bonded bitter and negative I like positive thing. And back in Washington the event no corporate sense of humor. It may strike a more serious tone for the first time in fifteen years a comedian will not be cracking jokes at the dinner. Instead historian who want to know is this your special guest comes after some believe comedian show wolf to get too far in her remarks last year. Events. Other in the one. And under that tree. Wisconsin where the president will be holding his rally tonight will be a key state in the 20/20 election. Even a president trump had a historic win in the state in the 2016 election Democrats swept all statewide races in the mid terms. Rachel Scott ABC news the White House.

