Transcript for Trump says he'd delete his Twitter account 'in a heartbeat'

You can concerned with what are you given any consideration to deleting your account just walking away. From this platform and so critical. Let you know you were fake I would have and think about I would do that in a heartbeat but there news the news thing. He these are what. Because printed in newspapers only the public understand their you know their latest and they think it's real and it's not real and so many cases and I'm not saying it every case. He has great journalist yes embryos that have great respect for but. Largely Wi-Fi at least in a political sense. There's so much ten news special I would do that in a heartbeat in my head fair and we had a fair press in this country. I would do that are beaten is nothing. Rather do than get rid of my home Twitter account. But I'm able to get new. I guess a 186. Million people when you add up all the different accounts and and FaceBook and it's Ingraham it's a lot of people. And that's more than the media companies have frankly viola. And sell it might get a story that's wrong I can put any and social media and I don't usually use the word put our news pressing social media. But I put something out and the next thing in the next hour the next minute everybody's talking about it so I'm able to refute fake news and that's very important.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.