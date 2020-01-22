Transcript for Trump says he’ll be watching Senate trial

If you want to hear witnesses in me proud thirteen have been a little. Well I do have the. Candidate it's a total hoax. It's a disgrace. They talked about their tremendous case. And mutual donned a tremendous case they had no case it's all hopes to conjure up like Jeff he's a corrupt politician. Now. I'll leave that to the senate said it's gonna have to answer that I have great respect for the senate as a body and many of the individuals. Have great respect so leave that to the senate. But this is the greatest witch hunt this started from the day I came down with a future for his lady. The day we came down the escalator at this started. And I watched the they've they've been driven crazy you know what servant and crazy all of these record numbers on unemployment. African American Asian American. You take a look Hispanic American is numbers that nobody's even believing. They look at it all of this silicon it has tremendous success the likes of which had never seen before in this country they've never seen anything like this. And it's driven the Democrats. Crazy as congressman green said Al Green he's a beauty. As congressman green said we got to beat him by impeachment because we can't beat him in the election. And I hope that's true because honestly they can't beat me in the election I don't think. They can I know what they hear and know what I'll be running against one way or the other it's one of them. And I think we're gonna do very well but I think we'll didn't do well because. Nobody's done. In the first three years less than three years because a lot of these numbers were taken from. Two months ago and they ended two months ago. In less than three years nobody's done the kind of numbers we've done so long that they came back and I'll be watching it but it's really going to be up to the senate.

