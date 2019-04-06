Transcript for Trump, May hold joint press conference

Continuing coverage right here and ABC news live I'm Devin Dwyer Washington whether White House reporter Rachel Scott thanks for joining us this president trump. Our wraps up some businessmen outgoing prime minister Theresa may today having a press conference there a number of headlines. Just committed as you heard George and the teen talk about. And it racial let's start with one of the biggest on on trade the president said that everything should be on the table of course. If you haven't been following along at home to exit. Means that Great Britain believe the European Union there would need to be in new trade deal reached between the United States and Great Britain president from very excited about that. I'll bet as you history Terry Moran report there. Striking fear in the hearts of a lot of Britons over what exactly is on the table what could be thrown and into question with a deal. Yeah an interesting to hear the president say that rain all options are on the table. And even more so right there going through changes in their own political system and so even though today we heard the prime minister ages and break their next the president. A lot of this will be up in the air depending on who obviously stepped in next and clearly she will appear owned. And not coupled is so large that press. Wayne and air on some of her potential successors taking a poll of the crowds of sorts sort of breaking. Traditions the president dancing around this idea of were wading into another country's politics on their soil he. I started to say he shouldn't do it then of course he did it. He is not meeting with opposition leader Jeremy Korman who of course is out leaving those protests in the streets we have team coverage of that and we'll check in on those very shortly but the president. Oh shower into recent they with trees actually being quite gracious called her tremendous professional who loves her country dearly has enjoyed working with her. They have had something of a frosty relationship over the past few years to Rachel. So much of today and this visit by president from is about the symbolism it's not so much the personalities that we're seeing here but it's about the. A special relationship is it's been called for so many years between the United States and Great Britain one of the strongest alliance as we have. Yeah and you and you heard the prime minister stay there as well that beer making disagree right end and it's notable that they do disagree on a lot of things especially all are when it comes to our money you think people. Agree that Iran should give up its nuclear weapons but they have different ideas on how they should get fair rate and so you heard that you heard the president today. Praise her praise this alliance but. There are definitely notable differences there and again while he went. Praising her and yet have before she leaves and obviously has been very kind to the queen it's. Notable that he hasn't been kind of two on some members of the royal family again those comments that he made about Megan Merkel the duchess they are calling her nasty. Also allowed calling London's narrow stone cold loser in all before lunch with the queen yesterday so. This president of course that not a free to speak his mind about how he feels about essar in certain members elected officials in the royal family. Yet to name calling was certainly striking to hear there and as you say original. The president and Teresa made making their differences very very clear today obviously she's on her way out the door was. Very polite and their exchange of differences but Teresa me talking about NATO talking about the Iran nuclear deal talking about the Paris climate deal. A talking about the importance of doing business with China all things that president from. Has made very clear he's headed in a different direction on. And we saw those Britons were protest in the president himself today in the streets the values that he stands for Ian panel. Senior foreign correspondent has been out there taking a look at balloons. Like this one for progress where even. I give us a sense of what these protests are all about the president says they were actually quite small. What's there. What's the ascending into ingested. Yeah you're right DeVon immune the president suggested that the world many protests he'd seen people out on the streets waving. And cheering waving the American and the British flag what will I so this morning will probably summing ran twenty to 30000 people who gathered in Trafalgar Square. They hit to protest known against America for the games to old trucks is very personal it's about the things he said the things that he's done. And his policies against some of those issues that came up in the press conference grove city expressed more forcefully won't. America's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal to withdraw from the parents climate accord. Those are issues that touch the hearts of many people especially in London now opinion polls we know the known entirely accurate the latest opinion poll. Indicates that the majority of blunders by a percent to 221. Are against president trump coming hit woody just had to say. About the mess it didn't come again look at them badly but the overriding headlined the brits via. We what he said about the prospect of a trade relationship where the NHS. Is on the table the crown jewels you know. Sits in that building behind me. But the real crown jewels the most brits is the national health service where they feel sick he guns all people and you don't pay for it. The whole I'd give it back to be on the table will have a huge impact they wouldn't. And sure we're OUN panel thank you so much for your reporting and. I such as Britain's that could stand impacts from these negotiations. Racial but also Americans. Will benefit from a potential trade deal here we could see some tradeoffs as the president continues to wage a trade war with China and others let's bring our Bruce in this because congress. Has been very closely watching not only in the negotiations with the British but the Chinese the Mexicans. And the like Mary. One of the headlines out of this press conference was that the president declared that the tariffs with Mexico that he threatened last week will take effect. On Friday that is not sitting well with a lot of Republicans. Know exactly DeVon that is not what a lot of Republicans here were hoping that they would hear from the president Republicans are simply not happy with the president's surprise announcement he's going to be imposing. These tariffs on Mexico many members of his own party are concerned that is essentially amount to a tax increase. On many American consumers American businesses there's also a concern from Republicans this could put at risk the president's. New trade deal to replace NAFTA so Republicans are considering all what can they do to try and stop it and they could potentially hold a vote to block the president in his executive action. That would also of course. Potentially put at risk billions of dollars in bad things like to go to the president's border wall so this would be it really. Sort of brutal blow to the president from his own party. A dramatic rebuke from Republicans if they go through with this and it's very clear that the threat of taking this action is not preventing the president isn't changing his mind at all that he does say they admitted these tariffs are going to go into effect regardless and he's is that Republicans try to stop it. Well that would be foolish on their part. Yeah and if you're following the turf. Fright at home and struggling to understand what this means for you Rachel. There's a very real impact if tariffs. Are applied on Mexican imports are our largest trading partner some billions of dollars of goods coming in. Let's united seat every day from that country. That we rely on if there's a terror from means it's more expensive for average Americans that are purchasing Mexican main products. Yeah and administration has pushed back on the saying that Americans won't you know it based the brunt of this but of course economists say that. And they we'll of course Americans it'll hit their wallets pretty hard in so. This is going to be obviously on the minds of Americans here as well as at those China tears as well American thinking about that too and the president had talked about it today but the next ten annexing allegation will be coming here. And eight on tomorrow as secretary Pompeo was expected to attend that meeting and somewhat none of this has started yet right I mean. In a way and at some say this is media strategic threat. Acting too good chief of staff ethnic Albanian push back against that saying that the president is very serious about this so we'll see if they get anything under mark. Yet the president is known to issue threats and then walk them back one being closing the border entirely of course he. Wielded that earlier this year Mary want us shift gears and talk about another hot topic that day come up today in this bilateral meeting between the president Teresa may also involves congress and that's the issue. Of the Chinese company Walt way they're tech giant they make cell phones they compete with Apple's iPhone. They're building five G networks and a lot of western countries around the world they want to build one in the UK the United States. As you know his band while way products and network building here for security concerns. An e-commerce is also closely watching this one they don't want the British also why do business with this company. Yet as one of the reasons why of course is the hot topic between those conversations earlier today between the president. And the prime minister where it goes from here it remains to be seen the president wouldn't exactly get a lot of specifics but this is something that congress. Is clearly keeping a very close I am looking at ways that they can potentially get their stay in this debate as well but. Once on the net worth keeping a close eye on for now that. It certainly is a big deal our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce will be up on Capitol Hill today Mary thank you so much and let's go back. To London now where are up for correspondent Julie McFarlin is also tracking the fallout from president from Steve visit there and Julia. How how our every day Britain's responding to president trump we see the protest but we also saw people waving American flags welcoming the American president. Do you do it is is this. Visit being celebrated for any alliance or are people more fixated on the president and his personality. Under the sun seven it that question really depends on where in the country you wa of course says in huge number of people out protesting today despite the rain. Officials and organize as well hey paying for around a quarter of a million people is take the street. That hasn't really happened but then things got London is a very liberal city. They've they've sinful thing that is that the city of London mass Sadiq Khan is obviously a very very big. A pen and a present from. And of course not spot that a much yesterday between the two Sunday Condit has that has taken out against a person Hastings president chump. Based on his policies that he disagrees with. But it have to be assessed present front has received a warm welcome from a lot of people ahead as a lot of people he strongly cloudy the British American alliance. I'm of course a lot of people who basis for the UK to leave the EU they are very. Very keen on maintaining that transatlantic alliance not summing up at present from countries a make. Think about present pump saying that what could be possible. Would be maybe two or three Tynes. What they currently how about the men and he said we are committed to a tremendous trade deal based lead does commenting on the fact that there is a one trillion. Dollar investment in each other's economies by day's two nations so it. Depending on where you why and what your politics off. People a pretty divided on presents some thought I mean I've we've been out hit the last few days and every time not make it has come out. They've been met with kids waving of hands of the lord of American flags. Out his there's already does depends. On which crack your rent really. And before that you go to I've gotta just ask you about the pageantry and the pomp that we've seen the past. I a couple of days Americans are fascinated by that it was certainly a spectacle last night with the state. Visit banquet with the queen in the formality. We know that the British are stickler for protocol the last time the president visited. The UK he sort of stepped in front of the queen and caused an uproar in the British press. How did this time as everybody did sticking to sticking to their lanes. Yeah I mean the president was clearly on his best behavior and here does pomp and pageantry bass that ban the British monarchy. It has to be said the brits. Many signs and gets another present from the main man that he really responds. To these formalities TV's. Special occasions little the trimmings because it lens have not seen. To his presidential. Credentials. You know often the French state visits than a day's scenes beamed back. To the UK and so I think a lot of British government officials said that is how we need to put the treat president trump we need to pull out all the stops we need to roll a lot of red carpet and given the vast. States visit. That he could possibly hate to achieve I'm the president clearly had a wonderful time he had a lot of warm was to say about his pace. And he's also looking Floyd to some of the puzzle touch and that the brits have been open and he's about to get. And visit those underground chat show wheel rims allegedly wore red flag chat show I'm ruse vote state by and and that I'm looking towards about a lot. And put them very puzzle gift exchange between the trumpets on the maize and the world finally. Julian thank you so much for your reporting Julie McFarland for us from from Buckingham Palace. Of their money not been of those Churchill war rooms we're Churchill. Was down in the bunkers with his team fall plotting. The response to the blitz and the like and they are fascinated so we'll see the president there the president is going to wrap up his visit. To the United Kingdom later today rich on the he's headed off to. I don't yeah and so a lot of mr. pregnant ran indeed days so first day pomp and circumstance and we obviously is on getting to look at politics here and I hope memory. But the prime minister there that's right in finishing up with the 75 anniversary of the invasions at Normandy the allied invasion that started to roll back the Nazis. From the European continent June 61944. So we will see all the world leaders gathered there. Later this week we'll carry that live here on ABC news live we'll also be back later today with. All the political headlines today of the day and our briefing room show 3:30 eastern time 5:30 eastern including today's special interview with torn between democratic presidential candidate. Eric Small while of Californians to tune in for that at 333 to have a warehouse reporter Rachel Scott with us thank you for joining us for this special coverage. The president in the United Kingdom on Devin Dwyer Washington. Thanks for watching.

