Trump holds rally in Pennsylvania with only 2 days until election

Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign national press secretary, joins ABC News Live to discuss the final days of the former president’s campaigns in battleground states.

November 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live