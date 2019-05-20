Transcript for Trump holds rally in Pennsylvania on heels of Biden's official campaign launch

I'm thrilled to be back. In this state that gave us American independence you know that. American steel which we now have coming back. By the way like never before. And generations. Of American patriots thank you very much thank you. This is an incredible time for our country. The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania. Has just reached an all time historic. Low. Oh. It's a pretty good news them. Beat that somebody's gonna come and run. I think it is I think it'd do good in the history of this country you just hit an all time low that's pretty tough debate. We've ended the last administration's. Eight year war on Pennsylvania energy. And where I believe. Call in jail. And America is now their number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere. I. Man is a lot of. I. I think next time woods is out to get a bigger anger that's are being looked. Yeah. We're. Okay. You very much and I thought that was decided my guys that seems stupid like they've been. In my that we. What are they doing. Through anyway. Thank you judge does lights down vote. I. You've got to think all of the sun. We like the sun better than the artificial months. Going way up. Crime is going way down and our military. Is more powerful right. Than ever before. And when we took over two would have years ago. Our military was in big trouble it was depleted you know that. It was depleted the equipment was all the planes were all. We have the most beautiful fighter jets in the world being delivered now every day. And every day. Our spirit is strong. Hour's drive is back at our stand is clear we are finally putting like I say America. Verse. A. I'll be alone. Got to win this thing. Got to win this day we did great last night remember the halls of state calls of their product suppression. They call them suppression piles. Pennsylvania will go to Hillary Clinton unfortunately for them didn't work out. The in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.