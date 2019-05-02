Transcript for Trump honors 10-year-old cancer patient at State of the Union

Tonight I am also asking you to join me in another fight that all Americans. Can get behind. The fight against childhood. Cancer. Joining Malulani. In the gallery this evening is a very brave. Ten year old girl. Grace he lying. Every birthday. I graves. Every birthday. Since she was four grace asks her friends to donate to saint Jude's Children's Hospital. She did not know that one day she liked. Be a patient herself that's what happened. Last year grace was diagnosed. With brain cancer. Immediately she began radiation treatment. At the same time she rallied. Her community and raised more than 40000 dollars. For the fight against cancer. When grace. Completed treatment last fall. Her doctors and nurses cheered. They love there they still love her. With tears in their eyes as she hung up a poster that read. Last day of key Mo. Thank you very much grace you are a great inspiration to everyone in this room thank you very much. Many childhood cancers. Have not seen new therapies in decades. My budget will ask congress for 500 million dollars over the next ten years to fund this critical lifesaving. Research.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.