Transcript for Trump hosts National Prayer Dinner

Faith around her race arcade. All of us this room so. Prayers and the usual. And he should. Away. She didn't tell. Tomorrow. RS critical. LaRue yours okay. We're so. We ECK. Problems. We are believers murder is. Wish. Angry because those murders. Costs. It is he. Here. We're also remembers route so early last year's. Very recently Louisiana. Rivers you list here created. City in this. Class. Yeah this. He will oh X plus and plus and when we. Graceful as. We've got better learners. It's better choices and better people and Miller is. We will be that he had Belize for. And we certainly believe. What you want them how are up there was no news. Or our citizens who literally. We're. Whose lives and other rights are insurer on us by. Created.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.