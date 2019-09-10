Transcript for Trump: I’ll cooperate with impeachment ‘if the rules are fair’

With the letter that you set up to Nancy policy yesterday you appeared to declare war. On the impeachment inquiry could you tell us in your own words. Why you think it is incumbent upon the house to hold a full vote to authorize an inquiry and if they were to hold a vote and it were to be positive. Would you then cooperate with these. Well let me just say that the Republican Party and president but the Republican Party. Has been treated extremely badly by the Democrats very unfairly. Because they have of tiny margin in the house. They have eviscerate at the rules. They don't give us any. Any fair play it's it's almost unfair situation people of seeing. No lawyers can't have lawyers you can't speak you can't do anything yet virtually can't do it if if if. Close he holds a vote on the for an impeachment commits. To the rules of previous impeachment proceedings to participate and then investigate yet. If the rules affair because I don't know how I don't know exactly your definition.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.