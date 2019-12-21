Transcript for Trump impeached while top tier Dems debate

I'm ABC's Rick Klein with the latest in politics this week. History made. President trump became just the third president in American history to be impeached. Now he's the first ever to face a senate trial while running for what. Generally feel like we're being impeached me. Whether or not it feels that way impeachment is very real trump use a rally in Michigan to turn the tables on Democrats. Warning of a political backlash against his rival house Democrats. Grant sounds. Whip Annie journal mark of shame and it really is it's a disgrace. Democrat lot Mankins did not believe you have the right to select your room frozen. As for the Democrats the debate here in Los Angeles showcase the new leading candidate. And became a pile on targeting Mir. Billionaires. And wine caves. Should not pick the next president of the United States. And a that would be one thing you try it and you lost by twenty blue jays force on the defensive about his record and background. Sure want to talk about the capacity to win. Try putting together a coalition. To bring you back to office with 80% of the vote as a gay dude in Mike Pence is India. Impeachment though continues to overshadow the race. We have tit stop. Being obsessed over impeachment which unfortunately strikes many Americans like a ball game where you know what the score is going to be. Christmas will provide only the preakness respite from the campaign trail with that said it's while living in January candidates will spend as much time as they cat in Iowa New Hampshire. Before Washington calls them back. Recline ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.