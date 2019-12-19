Transcript for Trump impeachment fallout in Congress, White House

Ever welcome to the brick and remind Devin Dwyer Washington great to have you with us on this Thursday while president trump has now been impeached. But Willie get a trial in the senate and win moments after that historic vote in the US House of Representatives last night House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Injected some uncertainty into the process going forward suggesting that president trump might not get the quick easy Republican led trial that he had hoped for. Today explaining what's next. We teach the president immediately everybody thought for the next day and next thing for us will be glad we see. The process that is set forth in the senate. Then one note the number of managers that we may have to go forward. And who that was politically cheese. Were completely color that would be at your practice just this week hopes that they would honor the constitution by the way. I thought compensated for record some of let me. It reminded me that activities in the name of the conference. I already suspected that there could be and don't president. I don't think they suspected that would ever wrote president and road leader in the senate at the same time. It's a pumping the brakes on an impeachment trial perhaps that's bring in our Capitol Hill reporter Trish turner. Who's been leading the charge on the story Trish a lot of people watching this had expected. The senate to take up these articles of impeachment move to the next phase in January. What are you hearing out there what's going on here. With a rumor kind of in limbo at this point we didn't really expect from this particular. Back and forth to happen. Not normally an acrimonious relationship between the speaker and the senate majority leader they normally don't have to deal with each other all that much. I'm and when they do evade it it's it's kind of a down to business sort of thing they don't normally trade. Barbs back and forth and so I and I even thought it was never a good thing when they're talking to us as we now. That leader McConnell in need he decided that after bullets is that what she did he wanted to talk to us three proactively sought a few of us out. And he just basically sad you know it's beyond me why they think they have leverage in a holding onto the articles I mean basically says I don't care they never send them. There were in limbo I will tell you I was just watching in the senate chamber ons as often wary can kind of see body language C meetings that might happen. It does appear that leader McConnell and his democratic counterpart in the senate Chuck Schumer just Mets it seems fairly briefly and left the meetings gonna continue. Just off the floor aunts are waiting to see if anything comes of that. We really do think at this point we're gonna get kind of their choreography of the trial but not a lot of specifics. Certainly uncharted territory as you put your first this is historic and something we haven't ever seen before and it's a bit we'd see but the political drama here is quite fascinating I want to bring in someone who is an expert. On senate democratic politics John cot is here John's great to see you you're in touch with a lot of democratic senators on the hill particularly the moderates. And let's have you address what we're Trish raised there the possibility. That Nancy Pelosi actually with holds these articles of impeachment. For some time is that. That actually happens. I think that's a real possibility I think speaker Pelosi has some leverage right now entries can hold onto it. As song she ten if she sees public opinion shifting if they air investigations continue of some of his court rulings come down in their favor and you know Mick Maldini and John Bolton have to come up and testified that could change a lot of what what's happening and what Mitch McConnell calculations are. So just so I'm understand you correctly there are conversations underway speculative. On that perhaps speaker Pelosi holds off. On a senate trial until later in the year in tweets when he I'd I don't know how late in the year 20/20 but there there are real. Clots that she could hold off on it until she sees that Mitch McConnell is gonna hold a serious trial in the senate if she still think she's gonna send it over. And he's gonna gavel and and an hour later gavel out I think she holds onto the leverage that she hasn't. It's people she's been masterful during this whole time so I would not. Bad against her figuring out a way to get something out the majority leader. Mollen that would keep potentially impeachment in the bloodstream as we get closer to the Tories won election absolutely of the democratic and Republican leaders in the senate addressed. The possibility of a senate trial today on the floor let's take a listen to Mitch McConnell. And Chuck Schumer. Articles are just. Unproven. There also constitutionally Inco Lara. Angela Lara. Frankly if either of these articles is blessed by the Santa. We could easily see the impeachment of every future president of either party. I miss again. If the senate blesses this historically low bar we will invite the impeachment of Everett. Future president. To my Republican colleagues. Our message is as simple one. Democrats want a fair trial that examines the relevant facts. We want a fair trial. The message from leader McConnell at the moment. Is that he has no intention of conducting a fair trial. No intention of acting impartially. No intention. Of getting the facts. Art so Trish turner back to you on this one is suing their as a trial let's set aside for. A moment this drama. Involving the house speaker holding the articles for some period of time what what do we know about what a senate trial would look like. Well. At this point. We it would expected to begin it's crazy how this is on schedule it's tracking right along the same. In the schedule as President Clinton sent to impeachment trial. A full day unfolded and so basically you would have an early January. Ceremonial day. Everybody keeps going to January 6 for us. For Clinton it was January 7. So we need to swear in the Chief Justice prepare the chamber in the house managers need to come over and DeVon that's what we're really waiting for now as. You know speaker Pelosi and as John saying you know eight Scheffler that a powering up has. Everyone the waiting for hurts you appoint these house managers these are the prosecutors for the trial. They would need to carry the articles they really even in the age of commuters we. We'll still see those articles walked over delivered to the senate may exhibit them. On their read aloud to the member is and then basically the senate says. Okay at ex date will invite you back in Clinton's case it was justice you know several days a weekend pass and they started right into the trial on January 14. Sell out we'll see. I'm you know it they're looking at a swift trial Republicans that they get their way are pointing to about two weeks we also had the president's counselor senior counselor Kellyanne Conley appears saying. She thought it should be swift but it also should be full and fair. Whatever that means. And they keep in a really fighting over this issue of whether to call live witnesses or not it was the question that be doubled the Clinton. Impeachment trial Trent Lott was the majority leader back then he fought his own party. To not have live witnesses in the well he told us last night you know it just didn't want Monica Lewinsky in though and the well of the senate talking about a leader a stain on a blue dress. So in any really have a sense back then of decorum. There were bonds that do not appear to really exist here in the senate John can speak to that more than me. That you know it's there is a core group in the senate though interestingly enough console boss is one of them. In a vacant there's a core group in the senate right now but we really steer this trial so while there aren't the votes to acquit. You know are there are the votes to acquit not to convict right now. Beyond the core group in the senate moderates institutional us could really steer this trial and interesting directions if it actually happened. And so much procedural drama going on we'll see if attracts closing of the Clinton impeach her interest but. Big picture John and Trish alluded to it what would it take. To remove president trump from office in the senate trial and you think there's any chance we get close to them. There is almost syrup chancellor Jerricho he has said he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and I'm not sure he's wrong at this point. That he could do that I take twenty Republicans right yet tools to remove him from office almost impossible there there is almost no shot of that happening. The if there would take 45 Republicans to go to management columns say. We would like these rules changed or we would like the Trout ago in a certain way and that's where there influence will be. Down in the in the impeachment trial but that there is no son Aaron which twenty Republicans switch him. Impeached press in Trish that's why the White House and president from really wants this trial. On to at least get the appearance of a vindication he wants the Republican majorities. To sort of blast the fact that he's equipment right. Ray and anti I really think that's the audience for speaker Pelosi she is trying to get under president trumps scanned she knows had into it better than almost anyone. And she knows that he wants to air his grievances in this than any wants. Quote and quote fair trial he believes in the Republican controlled senate dot threes gonna get it Nuremburg they didn't put on any trial at all it and prevent any case at all. In the house that this is his chance. And and so you know he's not gonna go down fighting soaked. Is there is leverage right now with the Democrats it's of that very point he wants to come over here president trump does. He wants is legal team to come and make the case they're likely gonna even be. You know maybe a handful of house Republicans who joined not legal team to help make that case. And that there are waiting for an. In job last question to you here because there's a lot of chatter out there on Twitter and on social media about whether this whole process he's made the president stronger. Going into the twenties when he what's your view on that from moderate Dem countries this. I don't and it's helping drop I don't think it is that I don't think it's hurting him I think his base is gonna stick with him I think. That there is almost nothing that. He could do to get them to move I don't think the independence in the moderates are going to be swayed by this I would say. The most important thing that happened yesterday about the 20/20 election was not him being impeached it was the health care ruling in the fifth circuit Mort. I would bet anything that that is what members are talking about next year. More than us and we're gonna get to the health care discussion coming on stand by John thank you so much the president actually just seconds ago Wayne in. On all of this in an all Oval Office spray with. A former. Rather democratic member of the House of Representatives switching parties in dramatic fashion around this impeachment. Vote Jeff van drew of New Jersey in the Oval Office to make it all official president trump and here's what he had to say about that senate trial. Well I don't feel like I'm being impeached because it's a hoax. It's a set up. It's a horrible thing they did. They happen to have a small majority and they took that small majority and they forced people and you know they said no I watched policy have to say no no. We don't want to talk to anybody they put the arm when everybody they tried to get him to it. Do what they had to do we think that. What they did is wrong we think that what they did is unconstitutional. And the senate is very very capable. We have great senators Republican senators. So the president showing very little concern there about MPs were joined by. Our truck campaign correspondent Rachel Scott now to Richard you just has spent a lot of time with the president's team on the trail here rally last night of course. But you were also out with the vice president in Michigan as this was on full leaned past few days. How's he feeling about being on the ticket with this president now impeached. Seattle an interesting day yesterday it was a historic day but did some campaign was moving forward with their plan they had a Christmas rally in Michigan the vice president started the day leaving Washington a busting. Throughout the battleground state I was on that bus with him over. A couple of minutes and had an opportunity catch up with him but of course we talked about the historic event at replaying back here in Washington happening around the country and I had a chance to ask him. About the president's phone call with the leader Ukraine of course that strict at the heart of this impeachment inquiry into impeachment investigation piglets into what he had to say. Setting aside the issue of impeachment there is holding out support that 70% of Americans. Believe that the president's conduct was wrong on his own home with the president of Ukraine another resident has denied any wrongdoing and described hall as remains. Would you say the most earnings. I think the president in the call was focusing on issues that matter to our country. He spoke to prisons Lansky about. I'm issues that were concerned true Aussie speaking about that the United States president has an obligation. To ensure that when we invest hundreds of millions of dollars federal way. Military particularly in places like Ukraine we make sure there's not corruption. Also the president always made a priority. Me. Ukrainian leadership that we want to hear. War in supporting Ukraine and after. After the Russian military role in the Crimea has been supporting the war in eastern Ukraine himself describing college perfectly right there. The president did nothing. Again if you compare it with the whistle blowers play. If you compare with the false. Version of the call the chairman at a cheerful red before the committee you can see. The president did here was simply raise issues that he believed more important to the United States. Yes so there you haven't asked the vice president repeatedly if he would describe the call as perfect in the vice president like so many Republicans insist that the president had done nothing wrong. But would not go west so so bars as they that the call with perfect few other interesting things from our conversation there on the bus we know that chairmanship is pushing for his office to declassify. Some material Burton Jennifer Williams testimony. The vice president floated that idea yesterday and he said he still may. And I asked him if he considered this a senior. On the administration on their record he said he thinks that this is the sneer on the democrats' record and looking back in the history books that's how people see it. He did didn't talk a lot about corruption though which is sort of an interest in point he has an answer to neither has the president com explaining why. An investigation into Joseph Biden of all things in the Ukraine is important to the United States NASA security. I'm but interest in that he was taking a road trip to Michigan has John we were just talking Michigan isn't very important stated homeless and the president rally in their last death ten battleground state it's a state that I know he's gonna compete nine of the democratic nominee is competing news there's a senate race there. I find it very odd that he chose to attack. The dangles two beloved figures in Michigan in Michigan that does not seem like a Smart strategic move but. President doesn't seem to mind you know. Doing stuff like that in her he has a history on the you're talking. About Debbie dingle the congresswoman from Michigan her husband the late John dingle long time longest serving ever member of congress. Who has passed away both the target of president trump last night in his rally and congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Michigan joins me now congresswoman thanks so much. For taking the time to join us so wanted to gates. Your reaction to the president's comments are last night in your home state were you surprised how did you find out. Well I was surprised. And I found out because reporter called me. And asked me how I felt about the president say in my has been with and now. It's to beat them back but. What it it's the president so it does sort of stun you. Your husband of course was famously witty. An outspoken on Twitter we all remember his his many tweets lead until life. What what do you think he would tweet had tweeted in response to the president. You know I didn't sleep last night and I kept trying to think what attending policy that the president right now. An act I guess. What is things I think that he would tell me to say is their stand up top. Wipe away the tears and do something positive coming out of this. And it did her I'm not gonna lie to anybody that it didn't hurt I really miss him in the holidays have been particularly hard. But it's a reminder to all of us that civility does matter that the tone of rhetoric in this country right now. Has can't practice and he now in this institution nicer and walk off human beings who. Actually have real feelings and set of people across the country and maybe we could use this as an opportunity it. Stop some of the anger at the Bali and the vitriolic this that we see and try to be kind to. Return. That is to some advice I think we can all take a hard as we head into the new year. And it's also something that this morning and Good Morning America that president's spokeswoman Stephanie Gresham. Seem to give nod to when asked about the president's comments about you and your husband here's what she had to say this morning and one situation. We do you thank them for their service and again very very sorry little what do you think the president said that overnight. I you'd have to talk to the president about that he was at a political rally. He has been under attack in under of impeachment attack for the last few months and then just under attack politically for the last two and a half years. I think that as we don't know the president is a counter puncher. Your recent your response. You know I guess I've been sort of stunned. I don't think we should do that to anybody as Tyson before. But I've been hearing this year. I did not come out for impeachment last summer when I had tops dire buying forty different ads and move on debt or targeting me because I was worried about how divided this country last. And that it was important to study the facts and understand the issues and I didn't even believe. That there was an us clear evidence and until we decided to. Start a process that would investigate the fact after the president. Tom appointed investigator found a real credible in urgent threat to our national security. So I've been a little stunned because I think I happen more measured than many other people and pot. But having said that is still doing it believes what I want is for all of us to understand. Words have consequences. Actions can her. In ink. Congress from and as we look back on this week of impeachment passed months of investigation. It's been quite a year is he said do you have any regrets. About how things have gone an and has it been worth it. Even if your party pays a potential political price in the elections this year. You know I don't believe. That the impeachment vote is a political vote I think it's. I manner of Galena park oath of office which is to protect our constitution to protect her democracy. So the vote that we cast this week is when there oath of office. Requires. And I think if we hadn't. Address it that we would be telling future presidents that the kind of behavior we've witnessed is okay. So. IAE. If I had to do it all over again. Despite tears last night in everything else and make the right vote for our country and that's why I voted the way and I did. And the senate. Has the responsibility. To have the trial and the F hundred jurors they each should be going in with your opinion that it out. And I hope L they have the opportunity to hear from witnesses that refuse to testify in the house. And so you think those articles definitely need to go over to the San. I cut suspect that they well at some point and I think that's the impeachment process that's been defined by the congress. And I think that. Our speaker wants to ensure that there is a fair trial and that's important you. And we'll see where that goes in the new year congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Michigan thanks so much for joining us and best wishes. I'd see you in your family during the holidays at this difficult time. Thank you in to you. We want to continue now in our coverage of the fallout from this impeachment. Investigation and the impeachment vote last night are Martha Raddatz on the road in Michigan as well around that rally. Talking to voters in that part of the country about how they feel about things that went down here in Washington. I felt for a long time that it was a futile act. And but now I think I like Nancy Pelosi says I don't think we have a choice and I don't think she had a choice either. I don't think this is gonna help. The Democratic Party I. Really don't know that it is these entry don't think he's going to be removed removed removed from this to like my mother used to say actions speak louder than words. And his actions and help the country what issues are important to you. What's most important health care health care as an extremely important. Let me boil sound health care if people can't get there. Themselves healthy. We don't have a cold each well as we were seen health care that number one issue. On voters' minds will it likely will be a topic center stage tonight at the sixth yes this sixth. Democratic presidential primary debate out in Los Angeles tonight. On PBS that's where political correspondent Lindsey Davis and deputy political director Mary Alice parks are standing by guys great to see you. So Lindsay it's sort of this surreal that we are headed back to the debate stage after everything that's been going on this week. Odd it will be a smaller event tonight tell us about it. Right I think that's going to be one of the big differences at only seven people made the cut and that might be added a chance for some of the Al liars like entry saying Amy Klobuchar. Tops Dyer to kind of make their names known because you have of course the usual suspects in the front runners of course former vice president Joseph Biden senators Elizabeth Warren Bernie Sanders. And and mayor Pete booted yet I'm interested to see tonight if he's able to. Make a connection with the nonwhite voters I think about something he's struggled due in the past and also as we were discussing. If they're going to be some sharp elbows as far as you know people who are concerned about his recent momentum in Iowa New Hampshire for today are talking about senator Warren. Senator Warren has been much more on the offensive lately she's been willing to go after. Biden meet some of the other candidates she's going to be standing next to mayor Pete footage as the two of them have been treating jabs so we expect some fireworks there. Anywhere else. You taught you talk about this front runners news CNN poll out judges this afternoon showing Joseph Biden still holding steady. After all these weeks all these debates what do you make of the new numbers. Yet right now we've seen a field that seems to be a little stagnant. Look this is the last debate of the year and it could be the last debate before voting begins. And what's remarkable is how the field has pretty much. Stayed the same throughout BC knows front runners really tried to do no harm. In these past debates let that those on the wings at Lindsey said try to get their own headlines and so we'll see if Joseph Biden is able to continue to do no harm to his campaign. And stick with his tops your number. I think I know I think that's interesting this particular. Go ahead Evans our bodies is that you guys surprised to see Mike Bloomberg someone who won't be on stage tonight but. Has been in this race less than a month already registering in the middle of the pack in some of these national polls. Right but I don't know where ever gonna seal on the debate stage and us the DNC changes that rolls right because you have to have a certain number of donor contributions and he's saying actually I'm not except any of those donations. I think it's an interesting also to see if he is discussed. Because you know he's still looms large in this election even though he's not going to be on that state and I think that there's a lot of concern and we'll see if his name gets mentioned on that debates and I imagine. That it would I think in another thing that's really interesting a big headline of this the final debate of the year you will is that. On the anti gang is the only minority in just a few months ago we were talking about one of the most diverse fields. As far as Democrats running for president the United States now Angie Yang the only minority of the seven. At a Candace have been really quick to go after Mayor Bloomberg I'm not sure they're going to be able to get away with that when he's not on stage. He can't counter punch will it look a little dirty to talk about someone who's not. And how do you both think that impeachment will factor into the debate tonight and and and NATO your vote in touch with a lot of the campaigns how how are those. The senators in the field the five senator candidates. Feeling about this impeachment trial which. May be happening now I just around the first primaries and caucuses. I think that impeachment is obviously in the loom large tonight even though it's not a topic that these guys necessarily wanted to discuss. I don't think there's there's like a lot of dissension there I think that they'd rather focus on. You know policies and really getting making and showing that the light between the different candidates. And of course as you mention three of those senators are going to be on the state are going to be likely jurors in January Harry looking. At how this impacts potentially the next debate on January 14 and that's kind of on the bubble because the senate trial they be happening at that time. Right so that's a day gets canceled this is that's the last debate before voting begins. So we'll see it's a big question mark adding that those candidates have shown that they are willing to talk about impeachment they're willing have a pretty strong view of impeachment. But they don't want it to be the centerpiece of their campaign. They wanna talk about issues like healthcare like you're talking about the economy and jobs minimum wage and so like you and I did the majesty there where they print hit it pretty fast. But if I'm where those moderator is and it's Vatican and out a lot of questions about their anticipated role as a juror. An interest seen intimate debate in store for tonight with the smallest field yet and there on the democratic side Mary Alice parks and heavy political director. Lindsey Davis or political correspondent thank you both very much shot coming to us from Los Angeles we'll check back with you. Tomorrow finally today in the midst of this highly divisive time. A glimmer of hope for bipartisanship. There has been an extraordinary amount of compromise yes. Compromise taking place between Republicans and Democrats. This week here in Washington DC on a number of major legislative. Our priorities which you can see here we'll have a broad impact. On millions of Americans in our Ben Siegel our crack hill reporter has been on that case all week then. You've been covering impeachment and these bipartisan deals. It's it's a pretty extraordinary stuff here it to tell us some of the high points. I've been up on the hill for about five years and this is one of the most successful weeks in terms of bipartisan legislation. That I've ever seen just think about at the government is fully funded for the year. Which did not happen last year all twelve annual spending bills the raising the legal age to buy tobacco isn't that build a 21. There's a boost in military pay broad broad bipartisan agreement on many of these things passed in the spending bill. And also the house is just minutes away from voting on a rewrite of NAFTA the US MCA which both Democrats and Republicans including the president. Have put together and are both taking away as a major victory to their supporters so again one of the most productive. Bipartisan weeks I've seen appeared the last few years the irony of course as you mentioned this is also the week of impeachment and one of the most divisive. Divisive nights we've ever seen was was last lineup there too. You have both sides getting something that they wanted Democrats getting millions of dollars for gun violence for search the president. It's a striking to me as well getting more than a billion dollars for the border wall ball things. Yeah that was one of the more fascinating subplots in this really busy crazy week up here. Democrats essentially after campaigning against the border wall after campaigning against the president's policies of the border. In Tony eighteen elections they essentially. Step back and said that they would accept the status quo as part of this larger deal. They did not want to throw everything out. The the deal here just because of this disagreement of course some Democrats were not happy about that. I spoke to walking capture the top Democrat in the Hispanic caucus a number of progressives voted against that spending bill about the because of the immigration provisions. But that was just one point in a march much larger Lance. Capable wins for both sides. The government will stay funded into next year we've gotten a defense budget we've got a space force approved some border wall money. On and I'm about their priorities to boot to Ben Siegel our crack capital the report thank you so much then offer that thanks to all of you for joining us here on the briefing room on this historic. Thursday after that impeachment vote on Devin Dwyer in Washington we'll be back tomorrow 3:30 eastern time here and ABC news live. To see that.

