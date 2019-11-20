Transcript for Trump impeachment hearing key moments: Day 4

The. A. Yeah. We'll. It. If you would please rise and raise your right hand the inventory he went. From do you swear or affirm that the testimony you're about to give us the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth so we've got. Boom boom on the issue who has some answers and accidentally. Business. And as I testified previously. Mr. Giuliani is requests were a quid pro quo before arranging a White House visit for presidential landscape. Mr. Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing the investigation is. At the 2016. Election. DNC server. And more recently. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States. And we knew these investigations were important to the president. And everyone. Was in Duluth. It was no C great. Everyone was a farm via email on July 19. Days before the presidential call from bear. And as I communicated to the team. I told president so Lansky an advance that assurances to run a fully transparent investigation. And turn over every stone. Were necessary. This call with president trump. I finally called the president's. I believe it was on the nine. And September I can't find the records and they won't provide them to me. But I believe I just asked him an open ended question mister chairman what do you want from Ukraine I keep hearing all these different. Ideas and theory isn't this Matt what do you want. And it was a very short abrupt conversation. He was not in a good mood. And he just set I want nothing I want nothing I want no quid pro quo. Tell us let's get into the right thing something that that a fact. Well he also testified today that you confirmed to president trump that you were in Ukraine at the time. And that president's alleged key quote loves your ass unquote and do you recall saying. Pet sounds like something I would say. That's how president trump and I communicate a lot of four letter words from this case three lettered. Putting it in trump speed but by saying he loves your ass he'll do whatever you want. Mad that he would really work when fights on a whole host of issues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.