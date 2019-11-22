Trump impeachment hearing key moments: Day 5

More
Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council expert on Russia, and David Holmes, a political counselor at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, testified before the House Intelligence Committee.
4:28 | 11/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump impeachment hearing key moments: Day 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:28","description":"Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council expert on Russia, and David Holmes, a political counselor at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, testified before the House Intelligence Committee.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67212687","title":"Trump impeachment hearing key moments: Day 5","url":"/Politics/video/trump-impeachment-hearing-key-moments-day-67212687"}