Transcript for Trump impeachment showdown continues

See you can take any of these new political stories that we take every day to talk about and each one has a real consequences but the fact that an impeachment investigation. Hangs in the balance makes everything more tents so what's the latest on today the US ambassador to the European Union. I'm was supposed to testify before three democratic led house committees. I'm about the president making efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Joseph Biden. However the State Department ordered him early this morning not to show up so representative Adam Schiff spoke earlier about his absence take a listen. The failure to produce this witness. The failure to produce these documents. We consider. Yet additional strong evidence of obstruction of the constitutional functions. Of congress they coequal branch of government. There are four issues that we are looking at at least four issues that we are looking at all that go to the heart of our national security. And by preventing us from here from this witness and obtain these documents. The president and secretary of state are taking actions that prevent us from getting the facts needed to protect the nation's security. Parents are want to bring in here fill us in Washington DC on here so the house Democrats are looking at this as obstruction. What is the work around. Well but it's not because sun land isn't breaking the law. As you know he said he would come here and answer questions he flew here from Brussels and said that he would meet with congressional investigators. And answer questions. And then in that late breaking our just a couple hours ago were told that the statement department has told Simon he's not going to go before investigators in this gift and testify. That he will not appear so the next question is. Will the chairman. Of the point committee here investigating this. Actually send a subpoena Scotland's way and then we'll be talking about obstruction then we'll be talking about. Breaking the law if indeed he doesn't respond to that subpoena so it's a wait and see right now at this point he's not breaking the law Kimberly. Yes and as we wait and see of there was a new Washington poll Washington Post poll that came out with new numbers about how Americans feel about all of this so can you tell us about that. Yet let's take a look at that actually I was just looking over at this morning this is what it says that. Right now more Americans approving of the way that Democrats have handled the impeachment in worry. Then of how Republicans. Have responded to it would of that 58% and support 38 per percent right now. Opposing it'll be interesting to see how these numbers continue to go up and down Kimberly. As we watch all the changes. Taking place in this impeachment inquiry and he day by day. I think it's fair to say minute by minute we are observing changes not only in what congressional investigators want but also public opinion. Yen one. I think I want to ask you about is the first whistle blower because he is also. He or she is also set to testify. This week do we know anything about how there going to protect the identity. Well there. There's been a lot of discussion about the safety of this whistle blower does he or she. Feel safe coming forward and and testifying so now the talk is also I must add a lot that concern comes from president trot beside his tweet saying he feels like he has the right to meet his accuser. He wants to know who this accuser is he's going to out this accuser this whistle blower I should say. And so it right now the talk is days may take extreme actions to protect the whistle blowers identity by obscuring. His or her boys and his. Identity and also. Possibly question his whistle blower in a remote locations so we'll see. And what is the latest from the white house on all of this and that the steps moving forward. Well as you know president trump insists that this is a win chides. He insists that he has not done anything wrong and that that phone call he had with the president of Ukraine president is a Lynn ski was quote unquote. Perfect let's take a listen to what he had to say recently. Can't impeach the president for doing a great yeah. You can't impeach a president for having. The lowest and best unemployment numbers that we've had in 51 years. You can impeach a president for tax cuts and regulation cuts and creating an even the ambassador would say the strongest economy in the world. With the strongest economy in the world. This is a scam. And the people are wise to. And now were yet to see if indeed a subpoena will be issued for. I can tell you right now Adam Schiff saying he's very concerned about the fact that he's not showing up today saying. His testimony is quote deeply relevant Kimberly. All right Kara Phillips right there in DC thank you for the updates there we appreciate it.

