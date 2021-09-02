Transcript for Trump impeachment trial: Day 1 key moments

Eerie eerie eerie. All persons are managed to keep silence on pain of imprisonment. But the senate at the united stains. This city for the trial but the article of impeachment. Exhibited by the House of Representatives. Against Donald John trap. Former president of the United States. Right. War and you will not be hearing extended lectures for me. Because our case. Is based on whole. Hard. The facts president promptly sent his lawyers here today to try to stop this and that from hearing the facts. Of this case. They want to haul the trial over before any evidence is even introduce. Yeah. The text of the constitution. Makes clear. There is no January exception to the impeachment or. Presidents can't commit grievous offenses. In their final things. And escape any. Congressional. Responsible. That's not how our constitution. Works. What people to hide that today. Officers ended up where you had Jim mention brain damage people's eyes were couched. War posture and a heart attack. Officer lost three fingers. That day. Cool. Troy officers have taken our minds. Senators this can not. Be our future. This cannot be the future of remarkable. We can not have president's inciting and mobilizing mob violence against our government. And our institutions. Because they refused to accept the will of the people under the constitution and United States.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.