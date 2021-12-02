Transcript for Trump impeachment trial: Day 4 key moments

The article of impeachment now before the senate is an unjust and blatantly. Unconstitutional. Act. Of political vengeance this appalling abuse of the constitution. Only further divides our nation when we should be trying to come together around shared priorities. No thinking person could seriously believe that the president's January 6 speech. I'm Neal lips wasn't any way an incitement to violence or insurrection. The suggestion is patently absurd. On its face. Nothing. In the attacks could ever be construed. As encouraging. You don't being. Or enticing. Unlawful activity both in any time. Far from promoting insurrection against the United States the president's remarks explicitly. Encourage. Those in attendance to exercise their right. But peacefully. And patriotic plea let me safe is clearly. We have reason to believe what house managers manipulated evidence and selectively edited footage but if they game. And his record of thought. They would face sanctions from the judge but I don't raise this issue likely. Rather it is a product of what we have found. In just a limited time we have had since we first saw the evidence here with you this week we heard a lot this week about. We fight like hell. But be caught off the video. Before they showed you the president's optimistic. Patriotic words that followed immediately. After. Fight like album and you don't fight like hell yeah gonna have a country anymore. Our exciting advantages and most endeavors. Have not yet begun. My fellow Americans for an armed. For our children. Nine more our beloved country when I say it is just my annual list. Events. Is yet to come. There's no doubt mr. trump engage and constitutionally protected political speech that the house has improperly characterized. As incitement of insurrection. The fatal flaw the house's argument is that it seeks to meet our governmental punish ahead with impeachment. Based on First Amendment political speech rule won't speech. For political purposes is the kind of activity to which the First Amendment offers its strongest. Protection. These are bedrock principles recognized by our supreme court for decades.

