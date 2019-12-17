Transcript for Trump on impeachment vote: ‘I’m not watching’

I watch. I've not seen applicants and he hoax the whole impeachment thing is a hoax we look forward to getting onto the senate. Were not entitled to lawyers were not entitled to witnesses were not entitled to anything in the house. It's a total sham. When you have a guy like shifting shift go out and make up a statement that I made she he said. This is what he said but I never said he totally made an out in Guatemala they handled things much more different much tougher than that. And because of immunity has house immunity because of immunity. He can't be prosecuted you he took a statement it totally made it out. It was a lie it was a fraud. And yes he can do those things you know look this has been a a total sham from the beginning. Everybody knows it I've never seen. In the Republican Party so united. Yet. Less about as you know you know 100% of I believe the senate it is equally as well united I watch Mitch McConnell this morning. I watched it numerous people last night senators. And I think we're equally well united you know it's a hoax it's a which and it's just a continuation it's been going on now for almost three years. And it probably started before even when the election based on what we're finding out with the insurance policy quotes and other things it's a disgrace yes. To. Yeah. And we'll also have to decide on when we're taking the vote for the US and here. Very big very important he very very important deal with Mexico Canada ourselves. We're gonna have to decide whether or not that comes first or second to me I'd let the senate side. Yeah. No I don't think any. Zero and to put it mildly. They took a perfect phone call that a head. Would be president of Ukraine. And absolutely perfect call you know they own now. Nothing was said wrong and that call to impeach the president of the United States and that is a disgrace and it's up a market our country now tell you what. Other presidents in in the future. Unless they do something about this other presidents are gonna have to live with us. And every time they do something that's a little bit unpopular a little bit strong even if there are a 100% right because I've done a great job. When you look at the kind of jobs we've created when you look at the economy we've created when you look at rebuilding the military taking care of the best. You just take a look at what we've done with choice veterans choice. With accountability and that's with what we've done to protect our Second Amendment and so many other things nobody's done as much as I've done in the first three years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.