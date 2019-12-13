Transcript for Trump says impeachment is ‘a witch hunt, it’s a sham, it’s a hoax’

I was actually believe it or not finishing up the fire artist and the final touches on the China deal. And that's going to be one of the great deals ever and that it's going to ultimately lead to the opening of China which is something that is. Incredible cause that's a whole big untapped market of one point five billion people. And so I was actually doing the finals but I got to see enough of it and certainly I spoke to my people. It's a witch hunt it's a she am it's a hoax. Nothing was done wrong zero was done wrong I think it's a horrible thing to be using that tool of impeachment. Which is supposed to be used in an emergency and it would seem many many many years apart. To be using this war a perfect phone call. Where the president of that country said there was no pressure whatsoever didn't even know what we were talking about. It was perfect a relationship is perfect. I've done much more for them than Obama did for them. It's a scam. It's something that shouldn't be allowed. And it's a very bad thing for our country and you're trivializing. Impeachment. And I tell you watch some day they'll be. A Democrat president and they'll be a Republican House and I suspect they're gonna remember it. Because when you do when you use impeachment for absolutely. Nothing other than to try and get political game now with that being said. My poll numbers as you now have gone through the roof. Fundraising for the Republican Party. Has gone through the roof we're setting records wouldn't have it nobody's ever seen anything like it because the people who had discussed it. The people are absolutely disgusted. Nobody's ever seen anything like this and I watched yesterday I got to see quite a bit of it yesterday and I watch these Democrats on the committee. Make fools out of themselves. Absolute fools out of themselves. And I also saw them quoting all the time incorrectly. They kept saying me it was an about me was about us the word was us. So they would kept saying me. It's us can you do us. A favor. Our country comma our country and it talked about seeing the attorney general of the United States for these people. To say me they would save me. Use do may have favored now it didn't say that it should do assessment of Iraq country talking about the past election talking about eruption. The other thing nobody ma'am remembers and nobody likes to talk about and I talk about it all the time. It is why is in Germany was in France wired the European countries but Hank. Because we're paying the suckers you know for years we've been the suckers. But would not the suckers anymore big difference but why is in Germany paying big money. They're the ones that mean they have a much bigger benefit than we do because you praise really as stoppage. Between Russia and parts of Europe. And major part of your why aren't European countries like France thing. A lot of money why does it always United States with 7000 miles away. Why isn't always suckers that day so we change that but nobody brings that out. I think that the. All impeachment. Thing hoax against it calling does it it is a hoax and energy policy does it by the way they duped her yesterday she was on an interview. She's had we've been marketed as the two and a half years. So she's humans what he noted in other words two years before we ever spoke Buchanan. She's it would have been market on impeachment for two and a half years. And the reporter was shocked when they got this answer because it showed she's a liar. So it's it's a very sad thing for our country but. It seems to be very good for me politically and again those people present what some of the I just honestly media. This and what the polls are remain just another pulse and not leave me saying I think you understand that yeah. The polls have gone through the roof would drop because people especially with the independent voters and especially in swing states I could show you numbers. That nobody is ever seen numbers like this before. So the impeachment is a hoax it's as she am. It started a long time ago probably before it came down the escalator went the future firstly. Started a long time ago and when you look at the IG report. And you look at these horrible FBI people. Talking about we got to get a map. Insurance policy as you know the insurance policies just in case. She loses meeting cricket Hillary. Whose crooked as a three dollar bill Justin gates printed Hillary loses. We've got an insurance bounds. But we've been gone through the insurance policy now for three years. And it's a disgrace well I've heard Lindsey Graham who owns terrific and I heard his statement and I like that and I can also I can do. I'll do whatever it would look. There is we did nothing wrong. So I'll do long wish you it. I've heard Mitch I've heard Lindsey I think they've are very much an agreement on some concept of the whenever they want it doesn't matter I wouldn't mind the long process. Because I'd like to see the whistle blower who is a fraud. The whistle blow rode a full support. And I really blew it up when I released the transcript of the call. And then shift gets up and he blew him up to. Because he went up in front of congress. And he made his statement about what I said that that was totally false and then a long time after he made it. When he got caught. He said no that was. Parity parity now ship is a crooked he's corrupt politician. A disgrace and because of the fact he's in congress he's got immunity here abilities that. But he went up there you know that you made it totally false statements the whistle blower wrote a totally false that. So it's a flawed. And I say what you informer the one that it formed the whistle blowing edited before he disappeared in a white disappeared because I released the transcript. Had I not released veteran script. We would have had an informer. We would have had another whistle my brother who is second with simpler remember that we have a second whistle blow we have breaking news leapt. Not all of it but much of the media is corrupt. He's a bad people this sick people and their corrupt and were fighting the Democrats and fighting a lot of the corrupt media. When I asked the corrupt media where's the second whistle blown. Now had I not had a transcript I'm lucky we have. This transcript which by the way has now been verified by the lieutenant colonel lieutenant. Connect. He's another beauty so where's where's all this that was gonna happen once I released I'm released it quite. But partly. But once I released it all of a sudden that second whistle blower disappeared. The first whistle blower was all set to testify. He all of a sudden he becomes this saint like figure. That they don't need him anymore the one that everybody wanted to see including shipments that was about once I released. The text of what happened he transcript. That was the end everybody disappeared so now there's no informer. There's no second whistle blows. Everybody's done. And by the way likes to implement nobody ever said. He said very strongly. That I set I want nothing. And no way it Perot well nobody's asked that. That's what he said he shouted in congress nobody ever. Says that some what we're dealing with a lot of corrupt people there was nothing done wrong he ends the power of impeachment. On this nonsense is an embarrassment. To this country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.