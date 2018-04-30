Transcript for Trump says 'we'll see what happens' with Iran nuclear deal

I want to ask you about a ran the Arab Israeli prime minister just gave the speech very critical of their nuclear program. I want to ask if your have made it your mind to pull out of that deal and if you do you pull out of that deal. Do you think he worried that sends the wrong message to North Korea at UCT and her nuclear talks. With can comment I think it sends the right message you don't seven years. That deal will have expired. And Iran is free to go ahead. And create nuclear weapons that's not acceptable savage years is tomorrow. That's not acceptable. So know of anything it's proven right what Israel is done today with the news conference and prime minister Netanyahu. This gave Rivera and of and everybody's seen it's got to see a little bit of it and that is just not an acceptable situation and I've been saying that's happening. In a city back idly setting off missiles which they say if a television purposes I don't think so. So we'll see what happens I am not telling you what I'm doing a lot of people think they now. And order before the twelfth will make a decision. That doesn't mean we won't negotiate a real agreement. You know this agreement that wasn't approved by too many people. And it's a horrible agreement for the United States including the fact Mr. President. That we gave Iran 150. Billion dollars. And one point eight billion in cash. Nigeria would like some of that one point eight billion in cash. And 150 billion dollars you know it we got nothing. We got nothing. So that doesn't mean I would negotiated a new agreement we'll see what happens. But. I think of anything what's happening today and what's happened over the last little while at what we've learned. Has really shown that I've been 100% right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.