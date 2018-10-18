Trump on whether Jamal Khashoggi is dead: 'certainly looks that way'

"It certainly looks that way to me," Trump said as he departed from Joint Base Andrews.
0:21 | 10/18/18

About Jodi instead. It certainly looks that way to me it's very sad. Certainly looks out. It very possible my body made. Have to be very. Severe I've added it's bad beds. But was he let out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

